European Commission approves $53 billion reform plan for Ukraine

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 15, 2024 9:42 PM 1 min read
EU flags in front of the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 28, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The European Commission said on April 15 that it had approved the Ukraine Plan, a reform and investment strategy for the next four years.

Under the plan, Ukraine will receive "regular and predictable" support under the EU's up to €50 billion ($53 billion) Ukraine Facility, the statement said.

The EU approved the financial aid package for Ukraine in February, allocating two-thirds of the amount in loans and one-third in grants. Ukraine has agreed to implement various reforms as part of the conditions for receiving the funds.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal submitted the Ukraine Facility Plan to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on March 20.

The document identifies 15 key areas and 69 plans for reform, unnamed sources told Reuters, adding that they welcomed Ukraine's ambitious approach.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
