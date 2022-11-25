Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
EU will give Ukraine 200 transformers, 40 heavy generators to support energy sector.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 25, 2022 11:23 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The announcement was made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a phone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Each of these generators can provide uninterrupted power to a small to medium-sized hospital," she said.

Moscow launched a large-scale missile strike on Ukraine on Nov. 23, primarily targeting energy infrastructure. The attack caused emergency blackouts in all Ukrainian regions and parts of neighboring Moldova.

It was Russia's fifth large-scale air strike targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The previous ones took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, and Nov. 15

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.