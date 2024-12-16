EU will train 75,000 Ukrainian soldiers by early 2025, chief diplomat says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union will train 75,000 Ukrainian military personnel as part of its EUMAM training mission by February 2025, EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas announced at a press conference following the Foreign Affairs Council on Dec. 16.

“The EU must continue supporting Ukraine militarily. By the end of winter, the EU will have trained 75,000 Ukrainian service members,” Kallas said.

Kallas also highlighted that the EU has provided Ukraine with 4.2 billion euros in budget support this month and will begin allocating 1.5 billion euros monthly starting January 2025.

Kallas emphasized the importance of further aid, echoing Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha's call during the ministerial meeting for increased ammunition supplies, stronger air defenses, and expanded support for Ukraine's defense industry.

“We must give Ukraine what it needs to win the war,” Kallas stressed.

Launched in October 2022, the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM) has already trained approximately 60,000 Ukrainian troops as of August 2024, primarily in Germany and Poland.

The mission focuses on improving the operational capabilities of Ukrainian forces to bolster their resistance against Russia’s aggression.

The EU's previous top diplomat, Josep Borrell, hailed EUMAM as the "most successful training mission the EU has ever launched."

With this expanded commitment, the EU continues to strengthen its military support for Ukraine as the war enters its third winter.