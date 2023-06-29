EU to support reconstruction of Ukrainian cities

This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU will help Ukraine with the reconstruction of its cities during and after the war, Ukrinform reported citing European Commissioner Elisa Ferreira on June 29.

"I have a message for you, for all Ukrainian cities that have suffered in the last year: The EU will support the reconstruction of Ukrainian cities, and we will continue to support Ukrainians until you win this war," the Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms said, according to the news agency.

"We will use all our experience in the transformation of cities in accordance with the EU cohesion policy."

The commissioner added while the EU will coordinate the support of European partners, Ukrainian needs and priorities will guide the way of the reconstruction, Ukrinform wrote.

Ferreira noted that Ukraine already participates in five cross-border programs that amount to over 66 million euros ($72 million).

The European Commission disbursed $72 million for the reconstruction of schools affected by Russia's war on Dec. 23, 2022.

On April 20, 2023, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal informed that up to 60 countries have pledged to help in rebuilding Ukrainian cities, towns, and villages. Over 300 settlements have already signed around 1,500 individual agreements with various parties on the reconstruction, Smhyhal said.

The total damages in Ukraine caused by Russia's war have reached almost $143.8 billion, according to the Kyiv School of Economics.