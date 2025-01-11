Skip to content
EU to start drafting new sanctions against Russia next week, media reports

by Olena Goncharova January 12, 2025 1:56 AM 1 min read
EU flags in front of the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 28, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Commission plans to begin drafting new sanctions against Russia next week, with the goal of approving the package on Feb. 24 — the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Polish RMF FM reports.

Starting Jan. 14, the European Commission will hold consultations with EU member states on the 16th sanctions package, according to European diplomats. During these discussions, EU ambassadors will share their proposals and address concerns related to the upcoming measures.

Once this process is complete, the European Commission will present its own proposals, which require unanimous support from all EU countries. Poland, currently holding the EU presidency, is pushing for the sanctions package to be finalized by the war's anniversary on Feb. 24.

Slovakia and Hungary are likely to oppose the new sanctions package, complicating the process, according to the outlet.

The EU approved its 15th package against Moscow on Dec. 16. That package targeted 54 individuals and 30 organizations from Russia, China, and North Korea as well as shipping companies helping Russia to sell its crude oil, filling Moscow's coffers amid the full-scale war.  

Author: Olena Goncharova
