EU to continue talks with Ukraine on gas supplies to Europe, including Hungary, Slovakia, Reuters reports

The European Commission will continue negotiations with Ukraine on gas supplies to Europe, including Hungary and Slovakia, according to an EU diplomat's statement obtained by Reuters on Jan. 27.

Ukraine ended Russian gas supplies to Europe on Jan. 1, following the end of the contract. Some EU countries, including Hungary and Slovakia, still rely on Russian gas in their energy system.

The EU diplomat's statement was read out before a meeting of EU foreign ministers, during which they were to discuss the extension of sanctions against Russia, according to Reuters.

"The Commission is ready to continue discussions with Ukraine on the supply to Europe through the gas pipeline system in Ukraine," the statement said.

"The Commission is ready to associate Hungary in the process along with Slovakia."

EU foreign ministers eventually agreed to extend the sanctions, providing "requested guarantees" on energy security demanded by Budapest.

Prior, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threatened to veto the decision to extend the restrictions until Ukraine resumed transit of Russian gas to Europe.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, in turn, threatened to limit aid to Ukraine and decrease electricity supplies due to the termination of Russian gas transit.

Fico and his Hungarian counterpart Orban have been among some of the most vocal opponents of Ukraine's decision to stop Russian gas transit.

Despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Orban and Fico have continued to maintain friendly ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, meeting with him and promoting pro-Russian narratives in Europe.