Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

EU threatens new drone component bans to countries still re-exporting to Russia, Iran

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 28, 2023 5:02 PM 3 min read
An Iranian-made Shahed 131/136 kamikaze drone, a model often used by Russian forces in airstrikes against Ukraine. (Source: Southern Operational Command/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Commission has warned Western firms and governments it could ban the export of certain components to some third-party countries from where Russia and Iran source drone parts, the Guardian reported on Sept. 28.

The EU is working closely with the countries in question on a diplomatic level to prevent the re-export of sanctioned goods, the Commission's spokesperson told the Guardian.

However, should these efforts prove insufficient, "the only remaining option is to stop exporting to those third countries the very specific goods we are most concerned about, using the EU's anti-circumvention tool," the spokesperson said.

This tool would prevent the EU countries from exporting goods to those countries that help Russia and Iran circumvent the sanctions.

The EU's statement follows the Guardian's earlier report on a leaked Ukrainian document submitted to the Group of Seven (G7) countries in August.

According to the letter, Shahed-type drones using Western components have been used in at least 600 strikes on Ukraine.

Yermak: Russian drones still have Western-made parts, new sanctions needed
A Russian drone shot down over Mykolaiv last night was made with parts from Western countries, Ukraine’s Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak said on July 18. The drone was one of four shot down over Mykolaiv Oblast in the early hours of June 18. “If the new ‘Shaheds’ and missiles now have Western…
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

The drones, produced in Iran and first used in attacks against Ukraine in September 2022, are cheap to manufacture and, when used in swarms, can be "a headache" for Ukrainian air defense, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said.

Russia has been successful also in producing its own domestic-made copies of the Iranian drones.

According to the leaked document, there was no sign of deliberate wrongdoing on the part of Western companies, as Iran utilizes regular commercial components for its drone production.

The Ukrainian report said that almost all imports to Iran came from Turkey, India, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and Costa Rica.

The Western countries have been seeking to thwart Moscow's ability to circumvent sanctions imposed against it in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The EU's latest 11th package was focused, among others, on curbing Russia's ability to obtain dual-use technologies that could be utilized for weapons production.

On Sept. 27, the U.S. Department of Treasury imposed sanctions against international companies and individuals supporting Iran's production of Shahed drones.

Kyiv’s frustration boils as flow of Western chips for Russian missiles continues uninterrupted
Destroyed apartments, burnt-out cars, lives upturned or extinguished altogether: Russia’s June 13 missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih was, in many ways, nothing out of the ordinary for wartime Ukraine. The evening after the attack, which killed 13 civilians, President Volodymyr Zelensky came o…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.