EU sends Ukraine 3.9 billion euros for drones under major support loan

The EU is disbursing 3.9 billion euros ($4.5 billion) for drone procurement for Ukraine to help the country resist Russian aggression, the European Commission announced on June 30.

The payment is part of the initial 6-billion-euro ($7-billion) tranche dedicated to drone procurement under the 90-billion-euro ($103 billion) Ukraine Support Loan.

The loan, approved in April, is a major financial lifeline designed to both bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities and help cover its budget needs in 2026 and 2027.

"Ukraine's ingenuity is at the heart of its success in resisting Russia's full-scale invasion. Ingenuity we want to support," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"These investments will help Ukraine protect its citizens, defend its sovereignty, and reinforce Europe's security."

Drones have become one of the most decisive aspects in the Russia-Ukraine war. Long-range drone attacks have targeted Russian oil refineries far from the front lines, putting a strain on Russian economy and fuel supplies.

Ukrainian mid-range drones have also increasingly struck Russian logistics, air defenses, and command posts, hindering Moscow's front-line advances.

About two-thirds of the 90-billion-euro loan has been allocated to Ukraine's defense needs, with drone purchases to be followed up by ammunition, missiles, and air defenses.