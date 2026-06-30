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EU sends Ukraine 3.9 billion euros for drones under major support loan

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by Martin Fornusek
EU sends Ukraine 3.9 billion euros for drones under major support loan
Interceptor drones of the 3rd Army Corps Interception Squadron are stacked on shelves at an undisclosed location near the front lines of eastern Uraine, on October 9, 2025. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP via Getty Images)

The EU is disbursing 3.9 billion euros ($4.5 billion) for drone procurement for Ukraine to help the country resist Russian aggression, the European Commission announced on June 30.

The payment is part of the initial 6-billion-euro ($7-billion) tranche dedicated to drone procurement under the 90-billion-euro ($103 billion) Ukraine Support Loan.

The loan, approved in April, is a major financial lifeline designed to both bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities and help cover its budget needs in 2026 and 2027.

"Ukraine's ingenuity is at the heart of its success in resisting Russia's full-scale invasion. Ingenuity we want to support," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"These investments will help Ukraine protect its citizens, defend its sovereignty, and reinforce Europe's security."

Drones have become one of the most decisive aspects in the Russia-Ukraine war. Long-range drone attacks have targeted Russian oil refineries far from the front lines, putting a strain on Russian economy and fuel supplies.

Ukrainian mid-range drones have also increasingly struck Russian logistics, air defenses, and command posts, hindering Moscow's front-line advances.

About two-thirds of the 90-billion-euro loan has been allocated to Ukraine's defense needs, with drone purchases to be followed up by ammunition, missiles, and air defenses.

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Martin Fornusek

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Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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