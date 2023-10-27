EU organizes online film festival in Russia despite invasion of Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The delegation of the European Union to Russia has announced its festival of European film will go ahead this year, after opening the event with a screening of a Spanish film in a Moscow cinema on Oct. 25.

The rest of the films in the program will be available to watch online with Russian subtitles between Nov. 1 and Nov. 15.

The 2021 edition was held online due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while in 2022 the festival was not organized due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Last year we had to suspend it for obvious reasons, but this year we are resuming it," Galharague told reporters in Moscow, according to Russian state news agency TASS on Oct. 16.

The slogan of this edition is "Cinema unites," according to the website.

"In these difficult times, when we are separated by circumstances and physical boundaries, cinema continues to overcome any obstacles," the EU's Ambassador to Russia Roland Galharague was quoted on the festival's website.

"Russian culture is part of the European cultural heritage," Galharague said.

"Russian history and art have long fascinated and inspired the world," and Russian cinema has touched "the hearts and minds of people from all over the world."

The program features films ranging from 2016 to 2022 from across the continent, as well as a few co-productions between Russia and EU countries.