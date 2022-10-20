EU reportedly approves sanctions against Iran for selling drones to Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union countries have decided to freeze the assets of three Iranian individuals and one entity responsible for kamikaze drone deliveries to Russia, the Czech Presidency of the European Union Council reported on Oct. 20. According to it, sanctions will come into force after publication in the EU Official Journal "this afternoon."

The EU reportedly plans to extend sanctions to four more entities that were already included in a previous sanctions list.

According to Interfax Ukraine, the sanctions list includes Shahed Aviation Industries, manufacturers of the kamikaze drones of the same name. The U.S. has also warned about implementing sanctions against "all involved" in supplying Russia with Iranian-made kamikaze drones.