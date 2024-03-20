Skip to content
News Feed, EU, Imports, Agriculture news, Business, Western aid
EU renews suspension on import duties, quotas on Ukrainian agricultural exports

by Rachel Amran March 20, 2024 6:53 AM 1 min read
Workers at a grain processing plant in Lotskyne, Mykolaiv Oblast, prepare wheat for export on Nov. 4, 2022. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Parliament and the EU Council reached a provisional agreement to renew the temporary suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian agricultural exports to the EU until June 2025.

The free trade agreement first came into effect in June 2022. It was designed to help Ukraine's economy during the Russian invasion.

Upon the agreement's renewal, different rules will apply for "the most sensitive products," namely Ukrainian sugar, poultry, eggs, oats, groats, and honey, which will be capped at levels from 2022 and 2023. Tariffs would be reimposed if imports of these products exceeded the volumes in 2022 and 2023.

The Commission also emphasized that the EU would take action "if there is a surge of Ukrainian imports of wheat."

The import of Ukrainian agricultural products has been a source of protest for various farming groups in countries neighboring Ukraine, such as Romania and Poland. Farmers claim that the liberalization of import rules for Ukrainian products hinders their ability to remain competitive.

The current measures are due to expire in June 2024.

