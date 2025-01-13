Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, European Union, European Commission, Baltics, Northern Europe, Sanctions, Russian oil industry, Business
Edit post

EU's Nordic, Baltic members reportedly urge lowering of Russian oil price cap

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 13, 2025 2:02 PM 2 min read
A view shows the Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft's Moscow oil refinery on the south-eastern outskirts of Moscow, Russia on April 28, 2022. (Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia have urged the European Commission to further decrease the $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil set by the G7, Reuters reported on Jan. 13, citing their joint letter seen by the news agency.

The countries argue that a lower cap would further restrict Russia's ability to finance its war against Ukraine while avoiding significant disruptions to global oil markets.

Under current terms, Western companies can insure and transport Russian oil only if sold below the cap. In their letter to the European Commission, the six nations reportedly emphasized the need to "further increase the impact of our sanctions by lowering the G7 oil price cap."

The G7 initially implemented the cap to reduce Moscow's oil revenues while maintaining stability in global markets. With forecasts of a global oil surplus in 2025 and softening prices, the G7 may consider more stringent measures.

Sanctions and Ukrainian drone strikes have already disrupted Russia's oil production, with refineries in Tuapse, Ilyich, and Novoshakhtinsk reducing or halting operations. These pressures have forced Russia's energy sector to sell oil at a discount and operate under high interest rates, further straining its capacity.

The call to lower the price cap reflects ongoing efforts by European nations to maximize economic pressure on Russia while supporting Ukraine's defense against aggression.

Russian ‘shadow fleet’ tankers carrying 2 million barrels of crude idling off China’s coast, Bloomberg reports
Three sanctioned tankers carrying over 2 million barrels of Russian crude oil are floating off China’s coast after they were hit by fresh U.S. sanctions last week, Bloomberg reported on Jan. 13.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:50 AM

Lithuania to deliver 4,500 drones to Ukraine this week.

Sakaliene's statement came shortly after the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT reported that thousands of drones, which were to be delivered to Ukraine several months ago, are still in Lithuanian warehouses as their delivery is delayed by bureaucratic obstacles.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.