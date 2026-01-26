KI logo
Europe

EU gives final approval to ban on Russian gas by 2027

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
EU gives final approval to ban on Russian gas by 2027
The Neptune floating storage and regasification unit is pictured behind a container painted with a map showing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which was expected to deliver Russian gas to European households on Jan. 14, 2023. (John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images)

The Council of the EU gave a green light to a phased ban on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) and pipeline gas by next year, the Council's press service reported on Jan. 26.

The move is part of the EU's efforts to end reliance on Russian fossil fuels in response to an all-out invasion of Ukraine, ongoing since 2022.

The measures will begin to apply six weeks after the regulation enters into force, with a full ban on LNG imports taking effect in early 2027, followed by pipeline gas in the autumn of that year.

The bloc-wide move will mandate member states to verify the origin of imported gas and prepare national diversification plans by March 1, 2026.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Violators will face penalties: fines of at least 2.5 million euros ($3 million) for individuals; at least 40 million euros ($47 million) for companies; or up to 3.5% of a company's total worldwide annual turnover, or 300% of the estimated transaction value.

The announcement follows an October 2025 decision by the EU to phase out all Russian fossil fuels by the end of 2027, with the ban on LNG to take place even before that deadline.

Alexander Kirk, a sanctions campaigner at the NGO Urgewald, welcomed the move but said it was "shameful" to continue buying Russian gas into 2026.

"It will be a bitter pill to swallow for freezing families in Kyiv who will watch European allies heat their homes with Russian gas this winter," Kirk told the Kyiv Independent.

Become a member – go ad‑free

"Every shipment helps bankroll the missiles tearing apart Ukraine's power grid and leaving families without heat. Bring the ban forward."

While the European bloc decreased imports of Russian gas by 75% between 2021 and 2025, it remains Moscow's leading buyer of both pipeline gas and LNG.

In particular, purchases of seaborne LNG from Russia have surged during the full-scale war as pipeline supplies dropped.

U.S. President Donald Trump has backed calls to reduce Europe's reliance on Russian LNG, urging countries to switch to U.S. supplies.

"As of today, the EU energy market will be stronger, more resilient and more diversified," Cypriot Energy and Commerce Minister Michael Damianos said.

"We are breaking away from detrimental reliance on Russian gas and taking a major step, in a spirit of solidarity and cooperation, towards an autonomous Energy Union."

read also

A million-dollar parking fee: Canada’s high-stakes battle over a stranded Russian plane
In what is potentially the world’s most expensive parking ticket, a Russian-registered Antonov An-124 has remained locked in a frozen embrace with the tarmac at Toronto Pearson Airport. Stranded for almost four years, the aircraft has racked up over $1.5 million Canadian dollars ($1.1 million) in parking fees. Parked so long, in fact, that it has found its way onto the infrequently updated satellite views of the airport in both Apple Maps and Google Maps. But for an international community tha
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
BusinessEuropean UnionRussian gasEU sanctions
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, January 26
US security guarantees document is 100% ready, Zelensky says.

"For us, security guarantees are first and foremost guarantees from the United States. The document is 100% ready, and we are waiting for our partners to confirm the date and place for its signing," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 25.

Video
Extreme winter grips Ukraine's front lines | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent's Anna Belokur reports on how subzero temperatures are shaping the war on Ukraine's front lines, as Russia continues assaults around Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Lyman in Donetsk Oblast amid severe winter conditions.

Show More

Editors' Picks