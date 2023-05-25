Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
EU renews duty-free trade with Ukraine for one year

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 25, 2023 5:02 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

On May 24, the European Council adopted a regulation prolonging the EU's duty-free trade regime with Ukraine until June 2024.

The regulation renews the "suspension of all customs duties, quotas, and trade defense measures on Ukrainian exports to the EU."

“By renewing these measures, the EU is continuing to demonstrate its unwavering political and economic support for Ukraine, which is still facing Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression,” the European Council’s press release said.

“The measures will help Ukraine to maintain the stability of its trade relations with the EU and to keep its economy going under very challenging circumstances.”

The European Parliament approved the proposal on May 9 with an overwhelming majority of 537 deputies voting in support.

The measure will be signed by a representative of the Council and the European Parliament before entering into force on June 6.

Ukraine’s agricultural exports have previously caused a rift between Kyiv and several European countries.

On May 2, the European Commission adopted a resolution to ban the import of select agricultural products from Ukraine to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia. The governments of the listed countries complained that the cheap imported products created pressure on their own farmers and domestic markets.

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
