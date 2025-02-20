Skip to content
Interview, EU aid
EU defense commissioner pushes back against Trump

by Martin Fornusek and Olena Zashko February 20, 2025 5:52 PM 1 min read
After the Trump administration accused European allies of not pulling their weight in the support for Ukraine, the Kyiv Independent sat down with the EU's first-ever defense commissioner, Andrius Kubilius, to discuss whether Europe is ready to step up.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 14, Kubilius pushed back against Washington's accusations while underscoring the strides made by the European defense industry since 2022. Nevertheless, catching up with Russia's wartime arms production remains a challenge, the commissioner warns.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, Olena Zashko
News Feed

6:08 PM

Ukraine moves to nationalize Ferrexpo's mining subsidiary.

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation and Justice Ministry are preparing to nationalize Poltava Mining, a subsidiary of London-listed Ferrexpo, which is majority owned by oligarch Konstantin Zhevago, the SBI announced on Feb. 20.
5:52 PM
EU defense commissioner pushes back against Trump.

After the Trump administration accused European allies of not pulling their weight in the support for Ukraine, the Kyiv Independent sat down with the EU's first-ever defense commissioner, Andrius Kubilius, to discuss whether Europe is ready to step up.
8:47 AM

European leaders back Zelensky after Trump's accusations.

"Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's merciless war of aggression for almost three years... And it is simply wrong and dangerous to deny President Zelensky's democratic legitimacy," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on X.
