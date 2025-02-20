EU defense commissioner pushes back against Trump.

This audio is created with AI assistance

After the Trump administration accused European allies of not pulling their weight in the support for Ukraine, the Kyiv Independent sat down with the EU's first-ever defense commissioner, Andrius Kubilius, to discuss whether Europe is ready to step up.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 14, Kubilius pushed back against Washington's accusations while underscoring the strides made by the European defense industry since 2022. Nevertheless, catching up with Russia's wartime arms production remains a challenge, the commissioner warns.