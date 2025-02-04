Skip to content
EU allocates $258 million in energy support for Moldova, $62 million for Transnistria

by Martin Fornusek February 4, 2025 1:18 PM 2 min read
The Moldovan and European Union flags are displayed on the Government House of Moldova on May 31, 2023 in Chisinau, Moldova. Moldova is due to host the second European Political Community Summit tomorrow, where the ongoing Ukraine conflict is expected to dominate the agenda. (Carl Court/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Commission and Moldova signed a two-year strategy for energy independence and resilience, allocating 250 million euros ($258 million) to Chisinau in 2025, the commission said on Feb. 4.

In addition to this overall support, 60 million euros ($62 million) are made available — under conditions — to Transnistria, a Russian-occupied region of Moldova facing energy shortages since Russia's Gazprom cut off gas supplies.

The Russian energy giant halted the gas flow to Moldova in January, just as Ukraine halted the transit of Russian gas through its territory. Gazprom claimed its decision was based on an alleged unpaid debt by Chisinau rather than transit issues.

The EU's support for Moldova, 100 million euros ($103 million) of which will be provided by mid-April, aims at "decoupling Moldova from the insecurities of Russian energy supply and fully integrating it in the EU energy market," the commission's statement read.

Moldova, currently leading talks on EU accession, has already pivoted toward European gas supplies but receives electricity from the Transnistria Kuciurgan power plant, which, in turn, is reliant on Russian gas.

The EU's offer to Transnistria is subject to conditions that the local authorities take steps on "fundamental freedoms and human rights" and that the aid will not involve any "energy intensive activities."

As the first step of the strategy, the EU has already provided 30 million euros ($31 million) to Moldova that were announced on Jan. 27. The final step of the plan will entail investments in Moldova's energy resilience and independence, which will be included in the EU's Growth Plan for Moldova and implemented by 2026.

Will Transnistria’s gas crisis lead to its collapse and reintegration into Moldova?
By halting natural gas supplies to Moldova on Jan. 1, Russia created an unprecedented economic crisis in the Russian-occupied part of the country — Transnistria. The crisis prompted a question: will the breakaway region, occupied by Russia since 1992, survive without Russian gas? Free-of-charge Ru…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Martin Fornusek
