Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
EU: 14 member states have provided aid to Ukraine following Kakhovka dam's destruction

by Kate Tsurkan June 13, 2023 7:48 PM 1 min read
European Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis speaks during a press conference on the EU's partnership with Latin America and the Caribbean at the EU headquarters, in Brussels on June 7, 2023. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Fourteen EU member states and states participating in the EU Civil Protection Mechanism have provided aid to Ukraine in the wake of the Kakhovka dam disaster, European Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis reported on June 13.

According to Dombrovskis, the aid comprises 76 boats, over 300 water pumps, and over 160,000 shelter items.

EU officials were preparing a contingency plan in case Russian forces blew up the dam since it came under Russian occupation, Dombrovskis said.

The Kakhovka dam was blown up by Russian forces on June 6, resulting in a mass-scale humanitarian and ecological disaster in Kherson Oblast and other parts of southern Ukraine.

In his statement at the European Parliament, Dombrovskis stressed the importance of using frozen Russian funds in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

"It is important to stress that Ukraine's reconstruction should also be financed by Russian assets. The EU is committed to ensuring that Russia is held fully accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine," Dombrovskis said.

Author: Kate Tsurkan
