EU: 14 member states have provided aid to Ukraine following Kakhovka dam's destruction

Fourteen EU member states and states participating in the EU Civil Protection Mechanism have provided aid to Ukraine in the wake of the Kakhovka dam disaster, European Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis reported on June 13.

According to Dombrovskis, the aid comprises 76 boats, over 300 water pumps, and over 160,000 shelter items.

EU officials were preparing a contingency plan in case Russian forces blew up the dam since it came under Russian occupation, Dombrovskis said.



The Kakhovka dam was blown up by Russian forces on June 6, resulting in a mass-scale humanitarian and ecological disaster in Kherson Oblast and other parts of southern Ukraine.



In his statement at the European Parliament, Dombrovskis stressed the importance of using frozen Russian funds in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction.

"It is important to stress that Ukraine's reconstruction should also be financed by Russian assets. The EU is committed to ensuring that Russia is held fully accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine," Dombrovskis said.