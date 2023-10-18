Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Business, Retail
Ukrainians can now officially open stores on Etsy online marketplace

by Dominic Culverwell October 18, 2023 6:51 PM 2 min read
Handmade crochet toys are sold at a charity fair in Kyiv on Sept. 30, 2023. (Zinchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainians can now officially open stores on the Etsy online marketplace following the launch of the Etsy payment system in Ukraine, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced on Oct. 18.

“The launch of Etsy payments in Ukraine is an important part of the systematic work of the Digital Transformation Ministry to scale up the participation of Ukrainians in the international e-commerce ecosystem,” Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Etsy marketplace allows millions of crafters and artists to sell mostly handmade and vintage goods to over 90 million active buyers around the world.

Ukrainian entrepreneurs had been selling on Etsy for years but without the official purchase protection system that guarantees buyers will receive refunds if products are damaged or fail to arrive.

The payment system will allow sellers in Ukraine to access the Etsy purchase protection system, 24/7 support, manage their store's financial information, and receive funds directly to their bank accounts.

Buyers of Ukrainian products will be able to access different payment options, including the ability to pay in their local currency.

"This will give Ukrainians the opportunity to open new stores without the help of intermediaries," Yulia Pavlenko, director of the international operations department of Ukrposhta, told Forbes Ukraine.

The ministry will continue to ensure that there are more opportunities for Ukrainian entrepreneurs, Fedorov said.

Etsy has been a vocal support of Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, providing information to its customers on how to support Ukrainian sellers.

Ukraine sees record high number of small, medium sized businesses registered
In the month of September, 35,587 new small and medium sized businesses were registered in Ukraine, a three-year-high, Opendatabot said on Oct. 11.
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Dominic Culverwell
Dominic Culverwell
Reporter
Dominic is the business reporter for the Kyiv Independent.
