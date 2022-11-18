Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Erdogan talks to Putin about ‘grain deal,’ negotiations with Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 18, 2022 3:06 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Nov. 18, news agency Anadolu reported, citing Turkey’s Presidential administration. Erdogan thanked Putin for agreeing to extend the U.N.-backed grain initiative and told him that it is important to resume peace talks with Kyiv, according to Anadolu.

Erdogan added that the meeting of the heads of the U.S. and Russian intelligence agencies in Turkey played a key role in “preventing an uncontrolled escalation on the ground.”

CIA Director William Burns and his Russian counterpart Sergei Naryshkin met in Ankara on Nov. 14 to talk about Moscow’s nuclear threats and Russia’s detention of American citizens, according to a White House official, cited by Reuters.

Turkish and Russian presidents also discussed Putin’s proposal to create a natural gas hub in Turkey, Anadolu wrote. Erdogan said that the working groups would soon start discussing the issue, considering the technical, legal, and trade aspects.

Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the UN reached an agreement to extend the grain export deal for four months in Istanbul on Nov. 17.

On Oct. 29, Russia said it was suspending its participation in the grain deal due to a drone attack on Russian warships in the occupied port of Sevastopol. Russia blamed the attack on Ukraine. Kyiv hasn't officially commented on its alleged involvement.

However, on Nov. 2, Russia made a U-turn and said it was staying in the deal.

The grain agreement, called the Black Sea Grain Initiative, was established in July to unblock Ukrainian grain exports from Odesa ports amid Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.