Energy Ministry: Russian shelling strikes 2 energy facilities in Kharkiv, Donetsk oblasts

Russian shelling on Nov. 15 struck a thermal power plant in Donetsk Oblast and damaged a gas pipeline in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine's Energy Ministry wrote.

Shelling hit the area of the plant, causing no casualties. A preliminary investigation was underway to determine the extent of the damage, if any.

The gas pipeline damage in Kharkiv Oblast caused at least 300 people to lose access to gas.

As Ukraine braces for an uptick in Russian strikes against the energy grid in winter, preparations are being made to mitigate the damage and defend critical infrastructure.

Russia began a campaign of mass strikes on Ukraine's energy system last year on Oct. 10 and continued to target the power system until spring, bringing the heating and power networks to a near-total collapse.

President Volodymyr Zelensky approved a plan on Nov. 7 by the National Security and Defense Council to stabilize Ukraine's energy sector in preparation for the coming winter months.

Andrii Cherniak, a representative of Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR), told the Liga news outlet on Nov.14 that Russia's special services were actively gathering information, including attempting to recruit collaborators, in order to better strike Ukraine's energy infrastructure this coming winter.