Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Energy Ministry: Russian shelling strikes 2 energy facilities in Kharkiv, Donetsk oblasts

by Nate Ostiller November 15, 2023 4:33 PM 2 min read
Workers of emergency services extinguish a fire after a Russian attack targeted energy infrastructure in Kyiv, Ukraine on Oct. 18, 2022. (Photo for illustrative purposes) (Ukrainian State Emergency Service / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling on Nov. 15 struck a thermal power plant in Donetsk Oblast and damaged a gas pipeline in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine's Energy Ministry wrote.

Shelling hit the area of the plant, causing no casualties. A preliminary investigation was underway to determine the extent of the damage, if any.

The gas pipeline damage in Kharkiv Oblast caused at least 300 people to lose access to gas.

As Ukraine braces for an uptick in Russian strikes against the energy grid in winter, preparations are being made to mitigate the damage and defend critical infrastructure.

Russia began a campaign of mass strikes on Ukraine's energy system last year on Oct. 10 and continued to target the power system until spring, bringing the heating and power networks to a near-total collapse.

President Volodymyr Zelensky approved a plan on Nov. 7 by the National Security and Defense Council to stabilize Ukraine's energy sector in preparation for the coming winter months.

Andrii Cherniak, a representative of Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR), told the Liga news outlet on Nov.14 that Russia's special services were actively gathering information, including attempting to recruit collaborators, in order to better strike Ukraine's energy infrastructure this coming winter.  

Kyiv’s local businesses gear up for another difficult winter
Reflecting on last fall, Anya Selezen recalls the painful moment that Russia launched 84 missiles and 24 kamikaze drones at Ukraine on Oct. 10, the first of a long series of devastating attacks targeting the country’s critical infrastructure through the winter. “It was very hard. We didn’t have
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:55 AM

Zelensky arrives in Norway for unannounced visit.

The visit comes after several days of international travel for Zelensky, which has seen him visit Argentina to attend the inauguration of newly elected President Javier Milei and to Washington, where he met with President Joe Biden and top Congressional leaders.
10:13 AM

Media: Polish border crossing unblocked, transit resumes.

With the blockage cleared, trucks may resume transit through the border "without any difficulties," Polish police said. Local Polish authorities added that there is still a long line, and it may take as long as 32 hours to cross the border.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
8:18 AM

Update: 53 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

A Russian missile attack against Kyiv during the early hours of Dec. 13 injured 53 people, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said via his official Telegram channel. At least 20 people were taken to the hospital, including two children.
5:32 AM

Russian missile strike on Kyiv injures 45.

Russian missile attack during the early hours of Dec. 13 injured at least 45 individuals in the Dniprovskyi district of the city, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said via his official Telegram channel. Eighteen people were taken to the hospital, including two children.
4:11 AM

Russia attacks Odesa, injuring 2.

Russian forces launched a drone attack in Odesa during the evening on Dec. 12, injuring 2 civilians, the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine reported on Telegram.
8:04 PM
Video

Honoring Ukrainian soldiers killed by Russia's war.

Cemeteries all across Ukraine are filled with the country’s flags, marking the graves of fallen Ukrainian soldiers who took up arms to resist the Russian invasion and paid the ultimate price. Join us in honoring their courage and dedication.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.