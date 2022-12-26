Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia's War Human Story Company News
Energy Minister hopes Ukrainians will have electricity on New Year’s Eve, but ‘it’s hard to plan’

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 26, 2022 10:33 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, Ukrainian households may have an electricity supply on New Year's Eve if Russian forces don’t launch another mass attack on the country’s energy infrastructure before that. However, “it’s hard to plan anything,” he said.

"I think they (Russian forces) haven’t given up on bombarding our energy system. They are tied to certain dates, and perhaps the New Year is one of those dates when they will try to do as much damage as possible to our power system,” Halushchenko said.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal earlier said that “Russian terrorists will do everything to leave Ukrainians without electricity before the New Year.”

“It is important for them that Christmas and New Year in Ukraine pass in darkness. Therefore, we must prepare for new attacks (on energy infrastructure facilities),” Shmyhal said on Dec. 21.

Russia has repeatedly attacked critical infrastructure across Ukraine since early October, killing dozens of people and causing mass power outages across the country.

Moscow has admitted that Ukraine’s energy system is one of its primary targets. According to the Geneva Convention, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.

Ukrainian energy company on Russia’s attacks on infrastructure: ‘No system in the world has faced the same’
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia's War Human Story Company News
