Emergency service: 12 injured across Ukraine in Feb. 10 Russian mass missile attack

Russia’s 14th mass missile strike on Ukraine injured a total of 12 people and damaged 58 objects, which are mostly residential buildings, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

Eight people were injured in the northeastern city of Kharkiv alone, including two people in serious condition, Kharkiv Oblast governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. No civilian deaths were recorded as a direct result of the missile strikes.

Throughout the morning of Feb. 10, explosions were reported in the city of Kyiv, as well as in Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Lviv oblasts. Ukraine's Air Force reported downing 61 out of 71 Russian cruise missiles fired.

Overall, emergency workers extinguished 16 fires and provided psychological assistance to 172 people at the sites of Russian attacks, according to the head of State Emergency Service Serhii Kruk.

Following the attack, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that energy infrastructure had been hit in six regions. The minister said that thermal and hydroelectric power plants, as well as other high-voltage infrastructure, had been impacted.

According to Halushchenko, the most difficult situation was seen in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.