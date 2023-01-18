Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Emergency service now saying helicopter crash killed 14 people, including 1 child

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 18, 2023 4:45 PM 1 min read
The State Emergency Service revised down the initially reported death toll of the helicopter crash in Brovary, now saying that 14 people died, including one child. Search and rescue operations were completed by 3:45 pm.

Rescuers and officials earlier reported that the total number of deaths was 16 to 18, including three or four children.

The top leadership of the interior ministry, who were in the helicopter, died in the crash.

The helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary, a city just east of Kyiv, on the morning of Jan. 18.

Helicopter crash near Kyiv: Who were the top officials killed?
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
