European Investment Bank earmarks 30 million euros for Ukraine infrastructure

by Lance Luo October 13, 2023 12:50 AM 2 min read
A tram goes down the city street in Lviv, Ukraine on April 7, 2023. (Pavlo Palamarchuk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is allocating an additional €30.7 million ($32 million) to Ukraine for infrastructure development projects covering municipal reconstruction and urban public transport, the lender announced Oct. 12.

Funding will cover Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, Lutsk, and Lviv, and is aimed at modernization initiatives to ensure critical municipal needs are met.

The EIB package includes €22 million ($23.1 million) for modern buses and trams and €8.7 million ($9.1 million) for other initiatives including landfill reclamation, energy-efficient measures in schools, and better water and drainage systems.

"This new funding underlines our commitment to support not only the immediate relief, but also the long-term reconstruction of the country. Regardless of whether it is a new tram connection or improving local services, everything we do is aimed at promoting economic recovery and normalizing the everyday life of the war-torn Ukrainian people,” the bank’s chief said.

In 2022 the EIB allocated €1.7 billion ($1.8 billion) to Ukraine for energy infrastructure repair efforts and has provided over €4 billion ($4.2 billion) for emergency humanitarian assistance.

"These funds, backed by an EU guarantee, are another contribution to financing the urgent needs of Ukraine, which seeks to restore basic services damaged by Russian aggression. This is part of the steady support of Ukraine from the European Union, which remains unchanged, an EU Commission official said.

The EIB is the lending arm of the European Union and the world’s largest multilateral lender.

International donors pledge up to $530 million to Ukraine in demining assistance
Participants of the International Donor Conference on Humanitarian Demining in Ukraine pledged almost 500 million euros ($530 million) to Kyiv in demining assistance, the Croatian news agency HINA reported on Oct. 11, citing Croatia’s Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Lance Luo
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
