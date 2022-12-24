Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Eastern Operational Command: 90 Russian troops killed, 100 injured near Bakhmut on Dec. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 24, 2022 4:09 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces lost over 90 killed and more than 100 wounded in 28 separate firefights near the strategic town of Bakhmut in eastern Donetsk Oblast, Serhii Cherevatyi, a spokesman of Ukraine's Eastern Operational Command said on national TV, as quoted by Ukrainska Pravda.

According to the military, Russian forces conducted 225 attacks in the Bakhmut sector, using artillery, multiple rocket launch systems, and tanks on Dec. 24.

Russian forces are consistently failing to break through Ukraine’s defense lines in Bakhmut, Cherevatyi said.

Battles of a similarly intense nature also continue near Avdiivka and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast. The military said Russian forces could not break Ukrainian defense in two towns.

On Dec. 4, Ukraine's military estimated 50-100 Russian troops are killed in the Bakhmut sector daily.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 20 that Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast remains the "hottest point" out of the entire 1,300-kilometer front line.

The Kremlin-controlled paramilitary organization Wagner Group, which conducts a large portion of Russian operations around Bakhmut, uses many poorly-trained convicts it had recruited to fight against Ukraine in an attempt to take the city, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Dec. 19.

Seizing Bakhmut could allow Russian forces to launch attacks on urban areas such as Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
