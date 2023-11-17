Dutch defense minister announces $2 billion of military aid for Ukraine in 2024

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Netherlands will make 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) available for military support to Ukraine next year, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on Nov. 17.

"With this substantial amount, we send a clear signal that we are determined to continue our support to Ukraine, now and in the future," Ollongren said on X.

Speaking to Reuters earlier in the day, Ollongren said that the $2.2 billion pledge in additional military aid is critical as it would "safeguard our support for Ukraine and ensure continuity" ahead of November elections in the Netherlands.

The details of the new military aid are based on Kyiv's needs and advanced drone technology could be included in the package, Reuters reported, citing Ollongren.

The Netherlands has so far provided 4 billion euros in military, financial, and humanitarian support to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to the German-based Kiel Institute.

The Netherlands is also one of the countries training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s.