Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Dutch defense minister announces $2 billion of military aid for Ukraine in 2024

by Asami Terajima November 17, 2023 6:58 PM 1 min read
Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren (L) meets with Bosnian Defense Minister Zukan Helez (not seen) in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina on Nov. 6, 2023. (Denis Zuberi/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Netherlands will make 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) available for military support to Ukraine next year, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on Nov. 17.

"With this substantial amount, we send a clear signal that we are determined to continue our support to Ukraine, now and in the future," Ollongren said on X.

Speaking to Reuters earlier in the day, Ollongren said that the $2.2 billion pledge in additional military aid is critical as it would "safeguard our support for Ukraine and ensure continuity" ahead of November elections in the Netherlands.

The details of the new military aid are based on Kyiv's needs and advanced drone technology could be included in the package, Reuters reported, citing Ollongren.

The Netherlands has so far provided 4 billion euros in military, financial, and humanitarian support to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to the German-based Kiel Institute.

The Netherlands is also one of the countries training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky meets new UK Foreign Secretary; death toll of Selydove attack rises to 4
Key developments of Nov. 16: * Zelensky meets new UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron * Death toll of Donetsk Oblast attack rises to 4 * Ukraine’s secret ‘Black Box’ project revealed to be long-range attack drones * Russian attack damages thermal power plant fourth time * Air Force: Ukraine dow…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Asami Terajima
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:32 AM

EU agrees to 12th sanctions package against Russia.

European Union countries have agreed to a 12th sanctions package against Russia, moving to ban the import of Russian diamonds among other measures, the European Council announced in a statement on Dec. 14.
2:29 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 14, firing 19 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
10:18 PM

German drone manufacturer to open R&D center in Ukraine.

German drone manufacturer Quantum Systems will open a research and development center in Ukraine, tech news outlet DOU reported on Dec. 14. Quantum Systems is the company behind advanced Vector reconnaissance drones, 152 of which have already been provided to Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.