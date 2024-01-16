Duda meets Zelensky in Davos, says Tusk will visit Kyiv soon

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on the sidelines of the Davos forum on Jan. 16, Zelensky wrote on the social media platform X.

Just as the two leaders met to discuss bilateral relations, Polish truckers unblocked the last crossing point at the Ukraine border the same day. Zelensky and Duda last met at the UN General Assembly in September 2023, when tensions over Ukrainian grain exports were gaining momentum.

“We discussed the battlefield situation and further defense assistance for Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

The presidents also talked about cooperation on Ukraine's path to the EU and “coordinated positions” ahead of the NATO summit in Washington.

According to Duda, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will visit Kyiv in a few days, making it his first visit to Ukraine since he became the leader of the Polish government in December.

Duda said earlier that Russia's war against Ukraine would be one of the main topics of the World Economic Forum in Davos, saying that Ukraine's peace formula could be the basis for victory.

A 10-point peace plan includes the restoration of the country's territorial integrity, a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, and holding those responsible for war crimes accountable.

Zelensky held a series of talks as part of his trip to Switzerland, including with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.