DTEK wants to build largest wind farm in Eastern Europe in partnership with Danish company

The Ukrainian energy conglomerate DTEK said on Dec. 4 that it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas on a project to construct what would be the largest wind farm in Eastern Europe.

The Tylihulska Wind Power Plant project, which will involve an investment of more than 650 million euros ($702 million), is a joint venture that includes DTEK, the Ukrainian and Danish governments, and Western banks.

The first phase of the project, which was financed by a 200 million euro ($216 million) investment from DTEK, became operational in May 2023 and consists of 19 Vestas-supplied wind turbines at a wind farm in Mykolaiv Oblast. DTEK described it as the "world’s only wind farm being built in a major conflict zone."

The plans for the second phase will consist of the delivery of 64 new wind turbines from Vestas, which is expected in the second half of 2024.

If the project comes to fruition, the wind farm will have a total of 84 wind turbines and be able to provide power for 900,000 homes, DTEK said.

"The Tyligulska windfarm will significantly increase the stability of our energy system, help strengthen the country's energy security, and enable Ukraine to become a decarbonization leader that can act as an energy hub for Europe," said DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko.

"This is further evidence of Western investors’ strong confidence in DTEK Group as (a) responsible partner in Ukraine."

In turn, Vestas CEO Henrik Andersen said, "Infrastructure projects of this size in Ukraine currently require additional risk guarantees, and we believe supporting a project as ambitious as this can re-emphasize the EU‘s support to Ukraine. I want to recognize the visionary leadership of DTEK – thank you for the trust you have in Vestas”.