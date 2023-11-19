DTEK: Over 3,800 homes in Odesa region still without power after airstrikes

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian energy conglomerate DTEK says more than 3,800 households in 13 areas within Odesa Oblast remain without electricity, the company reported on Nov. 18.



"In the evening, our emergency crews managed to restore electricity to 7,732 homes that were cut off due to bad weather. More than 3,800 houses in 13 settlements of the region remain without electricity," a company rep said.



Engineers are attempting to repair systems damaged by UAV strikes but inclement weather is preventing work.