DTEK: Over 3,800 homes in Odesa region still without power after airstrikes

by Lance Luo November 19, 2023 6:34 AM 1 min read
Odesa struggles with blackouts following airstrikes in 2022. (Viacheslav Onyshchenko /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian energy conglomerate DTEK says more than 3,800 households in 13 areas within Odesa Oblast remain without electricity, the company reported on Nov. 18.

"In the evening, our emergency crews managed to restore electricity to 7,732 homes that were cut off due to bad weather. More than 3,800 houses in 13 settlements of the region remain without electricity," a company rep said.

Engineers are attempting to repair systems damaged by UAV strikes but inclement weather is preventing work.

Author: Lance Luo
4:41 PM

Putin officially nominated as presidential candidate in 2024 election.

The group of celebrities who nominated Putin includes pro-Kremlin pop singer Yaroslav Dronov, also known as Shaman; Tatyana Navka, an actress and the wife of Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, and Jeffrey Monson, a U.S.-born boxer who has become a pro-Kremlin regional lawmaker in Russia.
