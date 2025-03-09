The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Drone attack, Ukraine, War, Oil refineries, Russian oil industry
Edit post

Ukrainian drone reportedly attacks oil depot in Russia's Chuvashia for first time

by Kateryna Denisova March 9, 2025 11:12 AM 1 min read
A view of the city of Cheboksary in Russia's Chuvashia Republic. (Bestalex/Wikipedia)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian drone attacked an oil depot in Cheboksary in Russia's Chuvashia Republic on the morning of March 9, Governor Oleg Nikolaev reported.

Russian Telegram channels claimed that this is the first drone attack on Chuvashia since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

The Burevestnik oil depot lies over 900 kilometers (559 miles) from the Ukrainian border. Nikolaev said that the oil depot was under reconstruction. No casualties were reported.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, overnight, Russian air defense shot down 52 drones over Belgorod Oblast, 13 over Lipetsk Oblast, nine over Rostov Oblast, eight over Voronezh Oblast, three over Astrakhan Oblast, one over Ryazan Oblast, one over Kursk Oblast and one over Krashodar Krai.

The Russian Telegram channel Astra reported that Ukrainian drones also targeted oil refineries in Lipetsk and Ryazan oblasts.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims. The Ukrainian military has not commented on Russian reports.

Ukraine considers Russian oil facilities to be valid military targets, as fossil fuel profits supply Moscow's war machine. The Ukrainian military has launched repeated attacks against Russian refineries with long-range drones since 2022.

‘We will adapt’ — Ukraine’s soldiers say after US intel cut
Days after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a pause in sharing U.S. intelligence, the Ukrainian military has reported little effect from that decision on the front. The pause is likely to have a higher toll on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, experts and military officials say. The U.S.
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Kateryna Denisova

Most popular

News Feed

6:08 PM
Video

British MP: ‘Trump could be a Russian asset.’

Earlier this week, British lawmaker Graham Stuart raised the possibility that the president of the United States, Donald Trump, had been groomed by the Kremlin’s security services over a period of decades. In this interview Stuart explains what prompted him to make such an extraordinary public statement, and what it means both for the future of Ukraine, and the continent as a whole.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.