Explosions reported in Sevastopol, Russian proxies claim drone attack

Explosions were heard in the city of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea overnight on July 16, Russia-appointed officials in Sevastopol say.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the head of the illegal Russian occupation government of Sevastopol, claims Russian air defense and the fleet repelled the drone attacks. The strikes took place in the area of the Sevastopol Bay and Balaklava.

No information on casualties or damages to the civilian or critical infrastructure is available at the moment.

The Crimean Peninsula has been under Russian occupation since 2014 following a fake referendum staged by Russia to annex the territory.

Since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion, President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly vowed to liberate all of Ukraine's territory, including Crimea.