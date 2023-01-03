Donetsk Oblast Governor: Russian Jan. 3 attack on Kurakhove kills 1, injures 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces hit a residential area in Donetsk Oblast’s Kurakhove with artillery on the morning of Jan. 3, killing one person and wounding two more, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the oblast governor.

The attack damaged a water supply facility, an apartment building, and buildings nearby, Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram.

Earlier in the day, Kyrylenko reported that Russian forces had struck 10 settlements in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours, killing one person and injuring two.

The Donbas region, made up of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, is the scene of the war’s most intense fighting as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

