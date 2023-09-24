Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
DeSantis opposes Ukraine's NATO accession

by Igor Kossov September 24, 2023 11:35 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ron DeSantis, a leading Republican candidate in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, said in a Sept. 23 podcast he believes that it's not in NATO's best interests to admit Ukraine as a member.    

“I don’t think NATO membership is in our interest,” DeSantis, governor of Florida, told the Glenn Beck Program. “All that would do was add more obligations to us, so if you’re adding more obligations, then what are benefits that we’re getting in return?”

He also said the U.S. shouldn't give Ukraine a "blank check" without trying to force the fighting to end.  

The governor has called Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine a "territorial dispute" but later called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" and condemned the invasion.

DeSantis is known in the U.S. for his right-wing policies, such as banning all discussions of sexual orientation in all Florida public schools, and his publicized feud with the Disney Corporation over its statements backing LGBTQ+ rights.    

He has said that, if elected president, he would revoke funding for COVID vaccines and eliminate the Internal Revenue Service and the education, commerce and energy departments.

Glenn Beck is a conservative and libertarian American commentator and conspiracy theorist.

Author: Igor Kossov
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
