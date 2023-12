This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is holding more than 1,500 Ukrainian civilians in prisons, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said during a briefing on June 20. "They are in Rostov, Kursk, they are in jail, they are being held as prisoners of war, although they should not be," she said, adding that among the imprisoned civilians are Ukrainian priests, volunteers, activists, journalists, and heads of local government agencies.