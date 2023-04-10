Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Denmark to transfer Leopard 1 tanks, Caesar howitzers to Ukraine by summer

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 10, 2023 10:08 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark is aiming to start supplying Ukraine with Leopard 1 tanks "by the summer," acting Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said on April 10.

Speaking during a joint press briefing with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, Poulsen said "looking forward half a year" that allies can potentially supply Ukraine with up to 100 Leopard 1 tanks.

There are "not many" Leopard 2 tanks in Denmark, according to Poulsen. However, Denmark will "consider other possible ways of transmission."

The Caesar self-propelled howitzers pledged by Denmark in mid-January will likely arrive in Ukraine in the next month, Poulsen said. Ukrainian soldiers are being trained on how to use Caesar artillery systems in Denmark.

On April 3rd, Denmark announced a collaborative effort with Norway to transfer 8,000 rounds of artillery to Ukraine.

According to the Danish Defense Ministry, the artillery shells are to be used with the Caesar self-propelled howitzers. The ammunition is expected to be shipped with the systems.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
