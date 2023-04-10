Denmark to transfer Leopard 1 tanks, Caesar howitzers to Ukraine by summer

This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark is aiming to start supplying Ukraine with Leopard 1 tanks "by the summer," acting Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said on April 10.

Speaking during a joint press briefing with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, Poulsen said "looking forward half a year" that allies can potentially supply Ukraine with up to 100 Leopard 1 tanks.

There are "not many" Leopard 2 tanks in Denmark, according to Poulsen. However, Denmark will "consider other possible ways of transmission."

The Caesar self-propelled howitzers pledged by Denmark in mid-January will likely arrive in Ukraine in the next month, Poulsen said. Ukrainian soldiers are being trained on how to use Caesar artillery systems in Denmark.

On April 3rd, Denmark announced a collaborative effort with Norway to transfer 8,000 rounds of artillery to Ukraine.

According to the Danish Defense Ministry, the artillery shells are to be used with the Caesar self-propelled howitzers. The ammunition is expected to be shipped with the systems.