News Feed, War, Ukraine, Europe, Denmark, European Union, defense industry, Ukraine Defense Industry, Business
Denmark pledges $140 million to companies investing in Ukraine's defense sector

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 25, 2025 3:13 PM 1 min read
National flags of Denmark (L) and Ukraine, Lviv, western Ukraine, on Oct. 10, 2023. (Anastasiia Smoliyenko / Ukrinform via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark will provide 130 million euros ($140.6 million) in guarantees to support Danish companies investing in Ukraine's defense industry, First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on March 25.

Under the new initiative, the Danish government will introduce a state-backed guarantee through the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO). The guarantee covers up to 70% of Danish companies' investments in Ukraine's defense sector, amounting to 1 billion Danish kroner ($140.6 million).

The Nordic country has spearheaded efforts to provide military support to Ukraine by investing in its defense industry, creating the so-called "Danish model" of purchasing arms for Kyiv from Ukrainian producers.

Svyrydenko said the new measure would help mitigate investment risks and encourage Danish manufacturers to engage with Ukraine's defense industry, benefiting from Ukrainian expertise, innovation, and real combat testing of military technology.

"EIFO is well known to Danish business, as they are already actively supporting both their country's and Ukrainian businesses with this tool," the minister wrote on Facebook.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Copenhagen has provided approximately $7.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

Macron to reportedly host Zelensky in Paris on March 26 ahead of security summit
The Paris summit on March 27 will bring together Germany, Poland, the U.K., and other coalition members who have pledged to support Ukraine’s post-war security.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

* indicates required
