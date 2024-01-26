Denmark opens new embassy office in Mykolaiv.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark has opened an embassy office in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen reported on Jan. 26.

The opening of the office took place during Rasmussen’s visit to Mykolaiv. He was joined by his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

"In addition to the embassy in Kyiv, we are now also permanently present in Mykolaiv, for which Denmark has taken a special responsibility in reconstruction," the minister wrote on his Instagram.

As part of reconstruction efforts in Ukraine, Denmark has taken on the responsibility for the restoration of Mykolaiv, which has suffered from numerous Russian attacks since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Part of Mykolaiv Oblast was occupied by Russia in the early stage of the all-out war.

Denmark and Mykolaiv signed a memorandum on reconstruction in March 2023, Mykolaiv Oblast Council head Hanna Zamazieieva reported.

"The opening of the Danish embassy's office in Ukraine is, without exaggeration, a historic event," Kuleba said.

"It is not only Denmark's focus on assisting Mykolaiv but also an example for all other countries that want to support Ukraine on a systemic basis."

During the press conference, Rasmussen also discussed with Kuleba the organization of a Danish-Ukrainian forum on defense industries.

"We will make a special focus on the development of joint projects in drone production," Kuleba said.

According to the Danish Forreign Ministry, Copenhagen has allocated 4.3 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine and nearly 408 million euros in humanitarian and other assistance since the start of the full-scale invasion.