Defense Ministry to allocate over $500 million to buy drones in 2023

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 29, 2023 1:50 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will allocate Hr 20 billion ($500 million) from its defense budget to purchase drones, Commander of the Joint Forces of Ukraine Serhii Naev said on Jan. 29.

The mass use of drones will make it possible to advance more quickly during offensive actions, significantly reduce Russia’s combat potential and stop the enemy from conducting its own offensives, Naev said.

1,711 drones have already been contracted within the framework of the “Army of Drones” project, of which almost 1,000 have been handed over to the Ukrainian military.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
