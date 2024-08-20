Skip to content
Defected Russian soldier reveals he spied for Ukraine, injured his commander

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk and Kateryna Denisova August 20, 2024 1:26 PM 2 min read
A press conference with representatives of Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) project "I Want to Live" and the Freedom of Russia Legion in Kyiv on Aug. 20, 2024. The defected Russian soldier, codenamed "Silver," is second from right. (Kateryna Denisova/the Kyiv Independent)
A Russian soldier who defected through a joint operation of the Freedom of Russia Legion and Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) project "I Want to Live" conducted espionage and injured his commander in a grenade attack, HUR revealed at a press conference on Aug. 20 attended by a Kyiv Independent reporter.

The soldier, codenamed "Silver," contacted the legion in early 2024 after witnessing a variety of criminal acts committed by his unit and commanders.

Silver then reportedly provided clandestine information to the legion about the location of Russian troops and plans for military operations.

Due to "disagreement with the command and authority" of Russia, Silver then said he threw a grenade down a ventilation shaft into where his commander was sleeping.  The incident took place in the town of Ocheretyne in Donetsk Oblast.

At the press conference, Silver said that the commander was wounded as a result of the grenade attack but was unsure of the extent of his injuries. The commander's deputy may have also been injured, he added. He then escaped and met with military intelligence officials and representatives of the legion.

Silver is now undergoing a training course for new recruits to the legion and will soon go fight against Russia.

The legion is one of the several anti-Kremlin Russian militias who fight on Ukraine's side and have carried out several cross-border raids into Russian territory.

Ukraine's military intelligence launched the "I Want to Live" project in 2022 to help Russian soldiers desert or defect to the Ukrainian side.

One of the most high-profile defections took place in August 2023, when a Russian pilot named Maksim Kuzminov surrendered along with his Mi-8 helicopter. Kuzminov was found dead in Spain in February 2024, with the circumstances of his death resembling previous Moscow-contracted killings.

Russian defector involved in Russia’s Baltic Fleet vessel sabotage, military intelligence says
The Russian missile ship Serpukhov was set on fire on April 8 while docked off the city of Kaliningrad. The sabotage completely destroyed its communication and automation systems, necessitating lengthy repairs, military intelligence said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk, Kateryna Denisova
1:57 AM

Russian attack on Sumy Oblast injures 4.

Russian forces attacked 11 communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 19, injuring four civilians, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration. In total, 256 explosions were recorded in 69 separate attacks on the region.
