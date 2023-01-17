Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Death toll in Dnipro apartment complex strike rises to 45.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 17, 2023 7:00 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of Russia's Jan. 14 attack on an apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 45, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko.

Another child has been found among those killed, Reznichenko said.

At least six children were killed in the attack.

The strike also left 79 injured, and the death toll could still rise as dozens of people are still missing, and the rescue mission continues.

Three days after a Russian Kh-22 missile struck the apartment building, rescuers continued to work to retrieve people from the rubble.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.