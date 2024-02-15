Skip to content
Czech volunteer fighting for Ukraine killed near Avdiivka

by Martin Fornusek February 15, 2024 7:10 PM 1 min read
A Ukrainian soldier fires towards the Russian position on Dec. 28, 2023, in the direction of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
A Czech volunteer was killed in battle near Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, the Czech news outlet Seznam Zpravy reported on Feb. 15, citing the Czech Foreign Ministry.

Prague has confirmed that at least four Czech citizens have been killed while fighting on Ukraine's side since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. Seznam Zpravy noted that the actual figure is likely higher.

"I can confirm the death of one Czech citizen near Avdiivka over the weekend," Czech Foreign Ministry spokesperson Daniel Drake told Seznam Zpravy.

The report did not reveal the identity of the killed volunteer.

The death was confirmed also by the Czech volunteer group Vozim drony na Ukrajinu (I Carry Drones to Ukraine) on social media: "His brothers-in-arms saw how his position was hit by a mortar strike. He has not returned by today, and Russians are already holding his position."

Avdiivka, a front-line town mere kilometers from occupied Donetsk, has faced heavy onslaught by Russian forces since October 2023. Recent reports indicate that the situation is becoming increasingly difficult as Moscow's troops encroach on the city.

Author: Martin Fornusek
