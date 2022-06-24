Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022
Culture

Weekend in Kyiv – Jan. 14-16

January 13, 2022 6:12 pmby Artur Korniienko
Share:
Ukrainian hip-hop band TNMK will perform their Warm Acoustic Vertep show at Bel Etage Music Hall in Kyiv on Jan. 15, 2022. (Oli Zitch, TNMK / Facebook)

Our picks of the best art, music, film and more in the capital. All listed venues require one of the following: certificate of vaccination, negative PCR or antigen test, or proof of recovery from Covid-19.

  • Ukrainian hip-hop pioneers Tanok Na Maidani Kongo, or TNMK, will yet again play a show along with a vertep, a traditional costumed Christmas pageant. Ukrainian carols, TNMK's best-known hits, and songs from their new album "Vatra Red" will be on the set list on Jan. 15 at Bel Etage.

    TNMK - Warm Acoustic Vertep. Bel Etage Music Hall (16A Shota Rustaveli St.) Jan. 15, 8 p.m, Hr 600.
  • The Jazz Kolo community of Ukrainian musicians will explore some of the least radio-friendly Ukrainian tunes, which often help develop the country's music scene by pushing boundaries. The improvised show will feature the likes of trumpeter Dennis Adu, bassist Ihor Zakus, singers Anna Donstova and Yulia Roma at 32 Jazz Club on Jan. 15.

    Ukrainian Song. 32 Jazz Club (32 Vozdvyzhenska St.) Jan. 15, 8 p.m., Hr 600.
  • Visceral British thriller "Surge" is worth watching for Ben Whishaw’s award-winning acting. The film is being shown in English at the Podil's iconic Zhovten cinema with Ukrainian subtitles. Last year’s top-grossing movie "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is still screening at Planeta Kino (Blockbuster), and so is Cannes Festival best director winner "Annette" at Zhovten and Kino42. For lovers of winter classics, there are also "Home Alone" and "Fargo" at Planeta Kino (Blockbuster, River Mall).

    'Surge' (thriller in English with Ukrainian subtitles). Zhovten cinema (26 Kostiantynivska St.) Jan. 14-19, Hr 95-115.
  • Kyiv's iconic Closer club is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a masquerade party on Jan. 15. Timur Basha, Bambu, Borys and other familiar resident DJs are in the line-up with a few foreign guests, like Zip from Germany and from the U.K. – Craig Richards, DMX Krew and Junki Inoue.

    Masquerade 10 Years Anniversary. Closer (31 Nyzhnoiurkivska St.) Jan. 15, 23:59 p.m, Hr 780.
Artur Korniienko
Author: Artur Korniienko

Artur Korniienko is a culture writer at the Kyiv Independent. He previously reported on Ukrainian literature, art, music, film and social issues for the Kyiv Post, including the controversial Babyn Yar memorial and other development projects opposed by the community. In 2021, he ran a podcast about Ukrainian migrant workers for RFE/RL on the Vaclav Havel Fellowship in Prague. With a Master's in Journalism from the Ukrainian Catholic University, Korniienko had also worked as a freelance journalist and a TV correspondent.

Tags: Weekend in Kyiv, TNMK, Closer, Ukrainian music

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok