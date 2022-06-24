Weekend in Kyiv – Jan. 14-16

Ukrainian hip-hop band TNMK will perform their Warm Acoustic Vertep show at Bel Etage Music Hall in Kyiv on Jan. 15, 2022. (Oli Zitch, TNMK / Facebook)

Our picks of the best art, music, film and more in the capital. All listed venues require one of the following: certificate of vaccination, negative PCR or antigen test, or proof of recovery from Covid-19.

Ukrainian hip-hop pioneers Tanok Na Maidani Kongo, or TNMK, will yet again play a show along with a vertep, a traditional costumed Christmas pageant. Ukrainian carols, TNMK's best-known hits, and songs from their new album "Vatra Red" will be on the set list on Jan. 15 at Bel Etage.



TNMK - Warm Acoustic Vertep. Bel Etage Music Hall (16A Shota Rustaveli St.) Jan. 15, 8 p.m, Hr 600.

The Jazz Kolo community of Ukrainian musicians will explore some of the least radio-friendly Ukrainian tunes, which often help develop the country's music scene by pushing boundaries. The improvised show will feature the likes of trumpeter Dennis Adu, bassist Ihor Zakus, singers Anna Donstova and Yulia Roma at 32 Jazz Club on Jan. 15.



Ukrainian Song. 32 Jazz Club (32 Vozdvyzhenska St.) Jan. 15, 8 p.m., Hr 600.

Visceral British thriller "Surge" is worth watching for Ben Whishaw’s award-winning acting. The film is being shown in English at the Podil's iconic Zhovten cinema with Ukrainian subtitles. Last year’s top-grossing movie "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is still screening at Planeta Kino (Blockbuster), and so is Cannes Festival best director winner "Annette" at Zhovten and Kino42. For lovers of winter classics, there are also "Home Alone" and "Fargo" at Planeta Kino (Blockbuster, River Mall).



'Surge' (thriller in English with Ukrainian subtitles). Zhovten cinema (26 Kostiantynivska St.) Jan. 14-19, Hr 95-115.