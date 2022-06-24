Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022
Culture

Eight-year-old girl creates illustration for European Space Agency’s rocket

November 24, 2021 3:16 amby Daryna Antoniuk
Share:
(Yaryna Zakaliuzna)

The agency chose a drawing by eight-year-old Ukrainian Yarina Zakalyuzhna to decorate its Ariane 5 heavy-lift rocket during its 2023 mission to Jupiter.

Zakalyuzhna’s illustration will be printed on a giant sticker and placed on the tip of the rocket. Ariane 5 will take eight years to reach Jupiter and spend three years investigating the planet and three of its largest moons.

Zakalyuzhna’s drawing was chosen out of submissions by more than 600 children from 63 countries.

Daryna Antoniuk
Author: Daryna Antoniuk

Daryna Antoniuk studies journalism and communications at Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Antoniuk worked as a news editor, social media manager, and freelance journalist before she joined the Kyiv Post staff in February 2020. She is passionate about information technologies and artificial intelligence.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok