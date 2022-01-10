Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Hot topic, National, Viktor Medvedchuk
Edit post

Court extends Medvedchuk's house arrest in treason case

by Oleg Sukhov January 10, 2022 7:01 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance
Viktor Medvedchuk, a lawmaker and one of the leaders of the pro-Kremlin party Opposition Platform For Life. (Press service of Viktor Medvedchuk)

Kyiv’s Pechersk District Court on Jan. 10 extended pro-Kremlin lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk’s house arrest in a treason case for two months.

In October Medvedchuk, a co-leader of the pro-Kremlin Opposition Platform-For Life party (44 seats in parliament), was charged with treason and financing terrorism and placed under house arrest. He is accused of being involved in supplying coal to Ukraine’s state-owned enterprises from Russian-occupied areas in the Donbas in 2014-2015.

Medvedchuk denies the accusations of wrongdoing.

Medvedchuk, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's right-hand man in Ukraine, had previously gotten along well with presidents and remained one of the most influential politicians in the country. However, he has found himself in hot water over the past year, although it is not clear whether the criminal cases against him will result in convictions or jail terms.

In December ex-President Petro Poroshenko was also charged with treason in the coal supplies case - an accusation that he denies.

Poroshenko, who is currently abroad, said on Jan. 6 that he was planning to return to Ukraine on Jan. 17. Prosecutors are seeking to arrest Poroshenko and have asked for Hr 1 billion ($37 million) bail, according to several media reports citing the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Medvedchuk and his ally and lawmaker Taras Kozak were also charged with high treason in May in a case separate from the coal supplies investigation. They were suspected of colluding with the Russian government to extract natural resources in Russian-annexed Crimea.

Medvedchuk was under house arrest in the Crimea case until November.

In February, the National Security and Defense Council imposed sanctions on Medvedchuk and Kozak.

The council also blocked three TV channels officially owned by Kozak but believed to be actually owned by Medvedchuk, which he denies.

Oleg Sukhov
Oleg Sukhov
Reporter
Oleg Sukhov is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.Read more
