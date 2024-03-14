Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Corruption, Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Business, Ukrainian army
Edit post

Court extends detention of Roman Hrynkevych in relation to corruption case

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 14, 2024 5:12 PM 2 min read
Roman Hrynkevych, the fifth suspect of participation in his father's criminal group and large-scale fraud committed under martial law, sits in the courtroom during a court session in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 22, 2024. (Oleksandr Magula/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Pechersk District court extended the detention of Roman Hrynkevych, who is under investigation for a large-scale defense procurement corruption scheme, by one month, Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne reported on March 14.

Hrynkevych is one of the five suspects, including his father Ihor, who allegedly supplied Ukraine's Defense Ministry with low-quality military clothing, causing the ministry to lose Hr 1.2 billion ($31 million).

The court arrested Hrynkevych in January and ordered to keep him in custody until March 17 with an alternative to post bail set at Hr 500 million (around $13 million).

According to Suspilne, the court extended Hrynkevych's detention until April 17 and reduced the bail to Hr 469 million ($12.2 million).

The prosecutor, Oleksandr Levchuk, said that Hrynkevych's detention must be extended as the suspect could go into hiding from the court and flee the country.

"If Hrynkevych stays outside the prison, he will destroy the evidence, the original documents, and he will influence the witnesses and the drivers who transported the goods," Levchuk said.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support us

Hrynkevych's advocates said they would appeal the court's latest decision.

Earlier, Ihor Hrynkevych, Roman's father, also had his detention extended until March 29. He was arrested on Dec. 30, 2023, while allegedly attempting to bribe an official from the State Bureau of Investigation.

Ihor Hrynkevych's companies were one of the leading suppliers of the Defense Ministry, winning 23 tenders. The contracts were not completed as the supplied goods were said to have been unusable by the Ukrainian military.

The Defense Ministry announced on Jan. 17 that it had terminated the last contract with the businessman's companies.

Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion, Ukraine's Defense Ministry has been involved in several corruption scandals.

The two most notorious scandals, one regarding inflated prices for food supplies and the other connected to low-quality winter jackets, prompted the dismissal of former Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

Investigative Stories From Ukraine: Another procurement scandal spotlights Defense Ministry contractor
Welcome to Investigative Stories from Ukraine, the Kyiv Independent’s newsletter that walks you through the most prominent investigations of the past week. If you are fond of in-depth journalism that exposes war crimes, corruption, and abuse of power across state organizations in Ukraine and beyond…
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Myroniuk

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:40 AM

Polish official: Border protests will be resolved within weeks.

Negotiations between the Polish and Ukrainian governments will take a few weeks to resolve the issue of Polish farmers blocking the border with Ukraine, Pawel Kowal, Chairman of the Polish Sejm's Foreign Affairs Committee, said in an interview with publicly funded radio broadcaster Ukrainian Radio.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.