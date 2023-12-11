Commander: Russia deploys reserves near Kupiansk, prepares blockade

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is trying to capture the village of Synkivka in Kharkiv Oblast, hoping to pave the way for the blockade of nearby Kupiansk, Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on Dec. 11.

Moscow has been concentrating a large force at the Kupiansk-Lyman axis in northeastern Ukraine since the summer, and heavy engagements and shelling have been a common occurrence.

Russian forces suffered heavy losses in its recent attacks against Synkivka and begun to move reserve assault units to the sector, Syrskyi noted.

Further along the Kupiansk-Lyman axis, Moscow's troops are reportedly attempting to push Ukrainian defenders behind the Chornyi Zherebets River and from the Serebrianskyi Forest.

Russia is also redeploying troops from Russia to reinforce attacks in the directions of Zhytlivka and Terny, two villages near the administrative border of the Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, Syrskyi reported.

Moscow is further concentrating "considerable efforts" north and west of Bakhmut, deploying airborne troops, marines, and special forces, the commander said.

A surge in Russian activity has also been recorded near the besieged town of Avdiivka.

Russian troops are attempting to advance in the south and north of Avdiivka, backed up by tanks and armored vehicles as "fierce battles continue," Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman for the Tavria group of forces, said on air on Dec. 11.

Syrskyi noted on Dec. 10 that Russian troops continue offensive operations across the entire eastern front line.

The general added that he and other commanders holding the defense on the eastern front "thoroughly analyzed the situation and considered options for further actions."

According to Syrskyi, Russian losses in the east are roughly eight times higher than those of Ukraine. Moscow lost more than 1,100 pieces of military equipment in November alone, including 130 tanks and 260 artillery systems, the general added.