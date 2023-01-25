Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi defends Defense Ministry amid corruption scandal

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 25, 2023 11:01 PM 2 min read
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi waits before a meeting with US Defense Secretary and other officials in Kyiv on Oct. 19, 2021. (GLEB GARANICH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi said on Jan. 25 that the Armed Forces and the Defense Ministry “profess zero tolerance for corruption," throwing his support behind the ministry.

He said any information about such corruption should be carefully checked, receive a legal assessment, and appropriate response. He thanked the ministry for its procurement efforts.

"Soldiers of the Armed Forces are provided with ammunition, uniforms, food of appropriate quality and in sufficient quantity," Zaluzhnyi said.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) stated on Jan. 23 that it had begun investigating possible corruption in the Defense Ministry’s food procurement.

On Jan. 21,  the ZN.UA news outlet published an investigation alleging the Defense Ministry was buying food for soldiers at inflated prices.

According to the report, the Defense Ministry agreed to buy eggs at Hr 17 per item, while in Kyiv’s grocery stores, the price per egg is closer to Hr 7.

NABU opens case into alleged corruption in Defense Ministry procurement
The Kyiv Independent


A kilogram of potatoes ordered for Ukrainian soldiers costs Hr 22, while the price in grocery stores is about Hr 9, ZN.UA reported.

The publication alleges that the inflated prices indicate a possible corruption scheme.

On Jan. 23, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov came out with a statement calling inflated prices a “technical error” of the contractor, who “made a mistake while transferring data from one table to another.”

Reznikov dismissed the investigative report as “nothing but manipulations” and promised repercussions to those who leaked the contract to journalists, adding that the Security Service would look for the alleged whistleblower.

Deputy Defense Minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov resigned on Jan. 24 following the procurement scandal that rocked Ukraine.

Zaluzhnyi said that transferring the responsibility from subordinates to the leaders harms not only the case but also contradicts the management principles of NATO.

“This applies to both the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces,” he said.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.