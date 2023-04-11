CNN: White House says no indication Egypt supplying rockets to Russia for war in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The White House says it has no indication Egypt has provided Russia with rockets and other lethal weapons for its war against Ukraine, CNN reported.

"We've seen no indication that Egypt is providing lethal weaponry capabilities to Russia,” White House National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on board Air Force One on April 11.

A leaked Pentagon intelligence document seen by the Washington Post indicated that Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi had ordered subordinates to produce up to 40,000 rockets to be covertly shipped to Russia.

A portion of the document, dated Feb. 17, summarizes alleged conversations between Sisi and senior Egyptian military officials and includes plans to supply Russia with artillery rounds and gunpowder.

Kirby also said that Egypt is a "significant security partner" and that the U.S. military "has a longstanding defense relationship with Egypt that goes back many, many years," according to CNN.