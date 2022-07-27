CNN: US to accept wounded Ukrainian soldiers for treatment at American military hospital in Germany

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved to treat injured Ukrainian troops at a Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, CNN reports on July 26 citing a memo confirmed by two U.S. defense officials. At least 18 Ukrainian soldiers may be treated at Landstuhl although it reportedly has yet to treat any Ukrainian soldiers. The directive aims to speed up medical aid in instances where no other nearby medical facility exists or is available.