CNN: US officials say Russia has spent over $300 million on influencing foreign elections since 2014

Citing a review by the U.S. intelligence community, a senior U.S. official told CNN that “Russia has covertly transferred over $300 million dollars, and planned to covertly transfer at least hundreds of millions more” to influence foreign political parties in over 20 countries across four continents. The official said Russia transferred the money “to advantage specific political parties and undermine democracy.” The review was ordered by the U.S. government earlier this summer.